Ten Most-Valued Firms Lose Rs 25,000 Crore In Market Cap As HDFC Bank, Airtel Weigh

The top 10 most-valued firms lost a cumulative Rs 25,028 crore in market valuation on Friday, with HDFC Bank Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. emerging as the biggest losers. Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and State Bank of India were among the gainers for the day.

The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank dropped by Rs 23,433 crore to Rs 13.3 lakh crore. Airtel lost nearly Rs 20,771.7 crore, taking its market cap to Rs 9.87 lakh crore.

ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd., were also among the losers in the session.

The NSE Nifty 50 snapped its six-session winning streak on Friday and the S&P BSE Sensex ended lower after two consecutive days of gains

At close, the Nifty was 37.10 points or 0.14% down at 26,178.95 and the Sensex was 264.27 points or 0.31% lower at 85,571.85. Intraday, both the Nifty and Sensex gained around 0.2% to hit fresh highs of 26,277.35 points and 85,978.25 points respectively.