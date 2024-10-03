TechEra Engineering Share Price Lists At 52% Premium On NSE In Strong Debut

Shares of TechEra Engineering Ltd. debuted on the National Stock Exchange at a premium of 52.4% over the upper price band of the issue price of Rs 82. The stock listed at Rs 125 apiece on the NSE. Investors who were allotted a minimum of 1 lot or 1,600 shares in the IPO would have made a profit of Rs 68,800 against an investment of Rs 1,31,200 at listing.

The stock was trading 5% higher at Rs 131.25 per share around 10:10 a.m. on the NSE.