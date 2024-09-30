How To Check TechEra Engineering IPO Allotment Status; Check GMP Today
The TechEra Engineering IPO received a strong response from investors, with the issue being subscribed 69.80 times on Friday, led by demand from non-institutional buyers.
TechEra Engineering IPO is an entirely fresh issue of 43.78 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 35.90 crore. The bidding for the IPO opened on September 25, and closed on September 27.
The share allotment for TechEra Engineering IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, September 30. The company plans to list on the NSE SME platform, with a tentative listing date set for Thursday, October 3, 2024.
The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 75 and Rs 82 per share. Retail investors needed to apply for a minimum of 1,600 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 131,200.
Investors who bid on the issue can check the IPO allotment status of KFin Technologies Limited.
How to check TechEra Engineering IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Limited
Visit the IPO allotment page on KFin Technologies website here.
Select any one link to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose 'TechEra Engineering Limited' from the list of IPOs listed in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either of Application Number, Demat Account or PAN to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information, i.e. your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number) or Demat Account number.
Enter the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the 'Submit' button to check your allotment status.
TechEra Engineering IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium of TechEra Engineering was Rs 22 as of 8:55 a.m., implying a 26.83% gain over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 104 per share.
GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
TechEra Engineering IPO Day 3 Subscription Status
The IPO has been subscribed 68.79 times as of 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Qualified institutional buyers: 31.22 times.
Non-institutional investors: 128.88 times.
Retail investors: 66.52 times.