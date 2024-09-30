How To Check TechEra Engineering IPO Allotment Status; Check GMP Today

The TechEra Engineering IPO received a strong response from investors, with the issue being subscribed 69.80 times on Friday, led by demand from non-institutional buyers.

TechEra Engineering IPO is an entirely fresh issue of 43.78 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 35.90 crore. The bidding for the IPO opened on September 25, and closed on September 27.

The share allotment for TechEra Engineering IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, September 30. The company plans to list on the NSE SME platform, with a tentative listing date set for Thursday, October 3, 2024.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 75 and Rs 82 per share. Retail investors needed to apply for a minimum of 1,600 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 131,200.

Investors who bid on the issue can check the IPO allotment status of KFin Technologies Limited.