TCS, Wipro, Infosys Share Price Target Reduced By Jefferies — What's Weighing On Stocks? Details Inside

TCS, Infosys and Wipro's share price targets were reduced by Jefferies, as the research firm believes that AI may drive 20% revenue deflation in IT services over CY25-30, said Jefferies on Friday. The brokerage said that the revenue-deflation's impact in IT services will be higher on high-margin revenue streams. "This is likely to keep the growth of our coverage limited to 3.8% CAGR and keep margins in check."

The brokerage further added that, "We lower our revenue and earnings-per-share estimates by up to 5% and cut the target price by up to 10%." Among large caps, Infosys Ltd and HCLTech Ltd have a lower risk of revenue deflation, the brokerage said. It further added that, "We prefer Coforge Ltd & Hexaware Ltd and have an underperform rating on Tech Mahindra Ltd & Wipro Ltd."

The Brokerage has reduced target prices across companies: