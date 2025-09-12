TCS, Wipro, Infosys Share Price Target Reduced By Jefferies — What's Weighing On Stocks? Details Inside

Business NewsMarketsTCS, Wipro, Infosys Share Price Target Reduced By Jefferies — What's Weighing On Stocks? Details Inside
The brokerage said that the revenue-deflation's impact in IT services will be higher on high-margin revenue streams.

12 Sep 2025, 09:53 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jefferies has cut the target price for IT stocks. (Photo source: Envato)</p></div>
Jefferies has cut the target price for IT stocks. (Photo source: Envato)
TCS, Infosys and Wipro's share price targets were reduced by Jefferies, as the research firm believes that AI may drive 20% revenue deflation in IT services over CY25-30, said Jefferies on Friday. The brokerage said that the revenue-deflation's impact in IT services will be higher on high-margin revenue streams. "This is likely to keep the growth of our coverage limited to 3.8% CAGR and keep margins in check."

The brokerage further added that, "We lower our revenue and earnings-per-share estimates by up to 5% and cut the target price by up to 10%." Among large caps, Infosys Ltd and HCLTech Ltd have a lower risk of revenue deflation, the brokerage said. It further added that, "We prefer Coforge Ltd & Hexaware Ltd and have an underperform rating on Tech Mahindra Ltd & Wipro Ltd."

The Brokerage has reduced target prices across companies:

  • TCS – Maintain Hold; target price cut to Rs 3,230 from Rs 3,480

  • Infosys – Maintain Buy; target price cut to Rs 1,750 from Rs 1,860

  • HCL Tech – Maintain Buy; Target price cut to Rs 1,680 from Rs 1,850

  • Wipro – Maintain Underperform; Target price cut to Rs 220 from Rs 235

  • Tech Mahindra – Maintain Underperform; Target price cut to Rs 1,315 from Rs 1,400

The brokerage noted that AI is likely to limit growth in the IT services market to 1.5%-3% CAGR over 2024-29 due to three key reasons.

Clients may delay IT spending on concerns of rapid AI advancements rendering current investments obsolete.

AI-led productivity gains may impact existing IT services revenues by 20% over FY25-30, while growth opportunities arising from AI may be back-ended.

Clients have not fully realised ROIs on elevated incremental tech.

The brokerage further noted that, between 2021 and 2024, average annual spending reached $280 billion, a significant increase from the $130 billion recorded over the 2016-2020 period.

"We anticipate our coverage to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.8% from FY25 to FY28, driven by market share gains. Among the firms, Infosys and HCL Technologies face the lowest risk of revenue deflation due to AI adoption, while mid-sized companies are exposed to higher risks," it said.

