Shares of Tata Technology Services Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd. and group stocks of the conglomerate held steady after its former Chairman, Ratan Tata, passed away on Wednesday.

The chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and a highly regarded Indian industrialist died at the age of 86. He led the Tata Group for around 21 consecutive years between 1991 and 2012.

Tata leaves a legacy that influenced contemporary Indian industry and made a substantial impact on society.

While being at the helm of expanding one of India's biggest conglomerates, Tata also nurtured several startups when they weren't sector leaders, such as Urban Company, CashKaro, BlueStone, CarDekho and Tracxn.

Traders also await the earnings of two Tata companies on Thursday—TCS and Tata Elxsi Ltd—effectively kick-starting India Inc.'s second-quarter earnings cycle.

The Tata-owned IT major told clients that the second quarter will be soft with most business coming in from India.