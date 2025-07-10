TCS Share Price Swings Ahead Of Q1 Result Announcement

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. fell by 0.82% on Thursday but later recovered to trade higher, ahead of the release of its earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Analysts predict that TCS, India's leading IT services provider, will report modest revenue growth in constant currency terms. However, foreign exchange gains are expected to bolster the reported figures. Market watchers are keenly awaiting insights on discretionary spending, deal wins, performance across various sectors, and updates on employee costs.

Key financials for previous quarter showed TCS' revenue rose by 0.79% to Rs 64,479 crore, slightly below the estimated Rs 64,848.2 crore.

EBIT decrease by 0.36% to Rs 15,601 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to the estimated Rs 16,141.2 crore. The margin contracted by 27 basis points to 24.19%, falling short of the estimated 24.89%.

Additionally, net profit declined by 1.26% to Rs 12,224 crore in Q4 FY25, which is lower than the estimated Rs 12,766 crore.