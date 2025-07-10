TCS Q1 Results Today: Dividend News, Earnings Live Streaming, Share Price And More
TCS Q1 Results Today: At 5:30 p.m., the company’s top executives are scheduled to hold a press conference after the release of Q1 results.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to hold its Board Meeting on Thursday to review and approve the financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26). The results, detailing the performance of the IT giant for the April-June period, will be disclosed once the meeting is concluded.
Subsequently, TCS will also hold an earnings conference call later in the evening to discuss its results for the quarter ended June 30 with analysts and investors. The Q1FY26 results will be declared by the company after market hours.
Details Of TCS Q1FY26 Results
TCS is likely to share its Q1FY26 results on Thursday by 5 p.m. The results will give insights into TCS’s financial health, challenges, growth prospects and other details.
"Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has informed the Exchange that a Board Meeting will be held on July 10, 2025, to consider and approve the quarterly audited financial results of the Company for the period ended June 30, 2025, and to consider the declaration of a dividend," the company said in an exchange filing last week.
If declared, the interim dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register or depository records by the record date, July 16.
TCS Q1 Press Conference Time And Live Streaming
At 5:30 p.m., the company’s leadership team is also scheduled to hold a press conference, which will be streamed live on business channels, the company website, and TCS’s official YouTube channel.
The TCS press conference will be live-streamed on NDTV Profit's YouTube channel as well.
Subsequently, TCS will host an earnings conference call at 7 p.m. to discuss Q1 results. During this call, the company’s top management will share their presentation, detailing the performance of the company, while answering investors’ questions.
To join TCS’ investor conference call, investors can visit this link: https://ccwebcast.com/links/TCS100725.html
Conference Dial-In Numbers:
Mumbai (Toll Primary Access): +912262801108
Mumbai (Secondary Access): +912271158009
India (Toll-Free): 18001201221
USA (Toll-Free): 18667462133
UK (Toll-Free): 08081011573
Singapore (Toll-Free): 8001012045
Hong Kong (Toll-Free): 800964448
Japan (Toll-Free): 00531161110
TCS Share Price Today
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were trading 0.11% higher at Rs 3,387.60 apiece as of 9:35 a.m. on Thursday. This compares to a flat benchmark Nifty50 trading at 25,452.90, down 0.08%.