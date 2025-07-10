TCS Q1 Results Today: Dividend News, Earnings Live Streaming, Share Price And More

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to hold its Board Meeting on Thursday to review and approve the financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26). The results, detailing the performance of the IT giant for the April-June period, will be disclosed once the meeting is concluded.

Subsequently, TCS will also hold an earnings conference call later in the evening to discuss its results for the quarter ended June 30 with analysts and investors. The Q1FY26 results will be declared by the company after market hours.