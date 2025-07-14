TCS Share Price Extends Losses For Second Day On Weak Q1 Results

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., were trading lower on Monday after reporting weak first quarter results for the current fiscal. India's largest information technology services giant's net profit rose 4% to Rs 12,760 crore in the April-June quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 12,224 crore in the preceding January-March quarter of FY25.

On Friday, TCS share price fell over 2%, after opening lower on the stock exchanges, a day after reporting weak first quarter results for the current fiscal.

Tata Consultancy Services announced an interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The company will distribute nearly Rs 4,000 crore to shareholders in the fourth quarter of this fiscal.

The board has fixed July 16 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. Additionally, the company will pay the interim dividend on Aug. 4, it added.

TCS's order pipeline has stayed robust even as the demand scenario remains uncertain amid US trade policy issues, said Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K Krithivasan.

"(Economic) uncertainty has continued throughout the quarter," he told NDTV Profit after the release of the first quarter results. "Till trade discussions are concluded, it will persist. This will weigh on consumer businesses."