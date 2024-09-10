TCS, Infosys IT Picks For Bernstein As Gen AI-Led Capex Paves Way To Recovery

Indian information technology companies may be on the cusp of recovery after enduring a prolonged period of discretionary spending cuts. Revenues from generative artificial intelligence are driving a meaningful increase in capex, according to analysts, fuelling a bounce-back for the tech majors.

The brokerage maintains an 'outperform' rating on Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

The target price for TCS is set at Rs 4,600 apiece, implying a potential upside of 3% over lasting closing, while the target price for Infosys at Rs 2,100 apiece implies an upside of 11% over previous closing price.

Businesses' incremental cloud migration work will be positive for IT services companies, according to Bernstein. The combination of stabilising and improving growth and generative AI revenue is driving meaningful increases in capex, which is not likely to slow in the near term, the firm said.

"With Gen AI scaling up, there are more projects on 'transformation' which will help drive IT services revenue growth. We believe this is positive for large Indian IT services which are supporting clients in the digital transformation journey," Bernstein said.