Here's Why Fed Rate Cuts May Not Drive India's Equities Higher

The market has already priced in the potential policy pivot by the US Federal Reserve, leading to a valuation rise with the risk assets having already "climbed the wall of worry", according to UTI Asset Management Co.'s Vetri Subramaniam. Private banking space is one of the few places where there is valuation comfort, he said.

Markets have stopped responding to rate hikes towards the end of the rate hike cycle, the Chief Investment Officer of UTI Asset Management Co. told NDTV Profit in an interview. If anything, markets have seen not only higher prices but also higher valuations in anticipation of rate cuts, he said.

"There is most likely no scope at this time to suggest that because rates go down, you will further see assets getting marked up."

"Private banking space is one of the few places where we find valuation comfort," Subramaniam said.

If credit growth decelerates significantly, it will hurt areas that are more priced for growth, he said. "Cheap valuations are a function of markets' inability to look beyond current data. But that is where the opportunity lies. Happy that there are issues in banking because it gives me the opportunity to invest with valuation comfort."

Consumption growth has been slightly disappointing, but some companies have been doing well, Subramaniam said, adding that he wouldn't recommend the sector.