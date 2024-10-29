Tata Tech Share Price Trades Lower As Citi Research Cuts Target Price On Bleak Third Quarter Outlook

Tata Technologies Ltd. share price was trading lower on Tuesday after Citi Research cut the target price on bleak third quarter outlook.

The New York–headquartered investment bank reduced the target price to Rs 900 from Rs 999, while it retained a 'Sell' rating on the stock. The current target price implied a 9.95% downside from Monday's closing price.

The brokerage cut the target price after Tata Technologies reported a decline in net profit for the quarter ended in September. Its consolidated net profit fell 2.9% on a sequential basis to Rs 157.4 crore in the second quarter, the company said in an exchange filing Monday.