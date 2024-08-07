Tata Power Shares Gain As Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

Tata Power's stock rose as much as 1.97% during the day to Rs 445.30 apiece on the NSE. It pared gains to trade 2% lower at Rs 427.95 apiece, compared to a 1.04% advance in the benchmark Nifty as of 10:15 a.m.

The stock has risen 83.83% in the last 12 months and 29.43% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 44.63.

Out of the 23 analysts tracking the company, 11 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, as many recommend 'sell' and one suggests 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 10.7%.