NDTV ProfitMarketsTata Power Gets A 'Reduce' Call From HSBC Citing Key Risk
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Power Gets A 'Reduce' Call From HSBC Citing Key Risk

The brokerage has revised the target price from Rs 230 per share to Rs 300 per share, with the launch of new initiatives and programmes. This implies a downside of 37% from the current market price.

10 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tata Power office building in Mumbai's BKC.&nbsp;(Source: Vishal Patel/ NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Tata Power office building in Mumbai's BKC. (Source: Vishal Patel/ NDTV Profit)

HSBC Global Research downgraded Tata Power Co. to 'reduce' from 'hold' as the brokerage is sceptical about the pace of the company's project execution. However, the brokerage raised the target price for the power producer with the launch of new initiatives and programmes.

Execution of projects is largely beyond the company’s control, and investors could be disappointed, HSBC said in a May 9 note. This requires the orchestration of policy support from local municipal bodies, state governments and the central government, it said.

"We believe the sharp stock price run-up of 75% in the past six months is premised on the execution of large pumped storage capacity and the potential privatisation of state discoms (distribution companies)."

The brokerage has revised the target price from Rs 230 per share to Rs 300 per share. This implies a downside of 37% from the current market price.

Tata Power's earnings estimates and valuation have been updated to factor in lower coal prices, the start of new programmes like pumped storage, hybrid projects and changes in module prices, HSBC said.

The recent infusion of equity capital into the renewable business, increased power demand, and track record in power distribution make the company well placed to benefit from future opportunities, according to the brokerage.

ALSO READ

Tata Power Q4 Results: Profit Rises 11.37%, Beats Estimates

Opinion
Tata Power Q4 Results: Profit Rises 11.37%, Beats Estimates
Read More
Tata Power Gets A 'Reduce' Call From HSBC Citing Key Risk

Shares of Tata Power fell as much as 2.26% before paring loss to trade 1.37% lower at 9:52 a.m., compared to 0.5% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 99.7% in the last 12 months and 23% year-to-date. The relative strength index was at 39.

Of the 21 analysts tracking the company, eight have a 'buy' rating on the stock, two recommend a 'hold' and 11 suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential downside of 13.7%.

ALSO READ

Tata Power's FY25 Capex To Be 66% Higher At Rs 20,000 Crore

Opinion
Tata Power's FY25 Capex To Be 66% Higher At Rs 20,000 Crore
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT