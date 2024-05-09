Tata Power's FY25 Capex To Be 66% Higher At Rs 20,000 Crore

Nearly 50% of the total capex, or Rs 10,000 crore, will be deployed towards the renewables portfolio.

The balance will be utilised for other sectors, including allocation to the existing generation portfolio where Tata Power will start work in the pump hydro storage space.

The company will also complete the fuel gas desulphurisation projects needed for its coal based plants. A part of the capex will also be used for transmission projects like the one in Mumbai. Another part of it will be used for the company's distribution business in Delhi, Mumbai and Odisha.