Tata Motors Demerger: Record Date, Share Swap Ratio And More — Key Details To Know On Final Day

So far, Tata Motors has announced in its analyst meet that the record date for the demerger will be fixed for mid-October, subject to approval from the registrars.

What investors must know is the 1:1 share swap ratio, which will essentially hand a regular investor one share of passenger and one share of commercial vehicle entity shares for every one fully paid Tata Motors share.

If you hold 100 shares of Tata Motors on the record date, you will receive 100 shares of the passenger vehicle entity and 100 shares of the commercial vehicle entity, which will be renamed to Tata Motors Limited.

For investors, the last trading session is often critical. Once the demerger is legally in force, demat accounts will reflect two separate stocks, each trading under its own ticker and priced independently.

With last-minute trades underway, it will be now interesting to see how each of the units begins a life of its own. For a company long seen as a diversified juggernaut, the coming could mark a more focused chapter for the larger Tata Motors group.