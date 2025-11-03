Tata Motors Demerger: Passenger Vehicle Arm Issues Key Update; Tata Motors CV Listing Likely This Month

The listing date for Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd. is expected to be announced soon. As the investors are eagerly waiting for the listing of the new entity after the demerger of Tata Motors, a major update has been shared by the passenger vehicles arm of the company.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has issued a key update concerning the name of the newly formed entity. The automaker revealed that its commercial vehicle subsidiary, previously known as TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd. (TMLCV), will now operate under the name Tata Motors Ltd.

"We wish to inform you that TMLCV has informed the Company that as per the Scheme, its name has been changed from 'TML Commercial Vehicles Limited' to 'Tata Motors Limited'," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said in an exchange filing dated Oct. 30.

In the filing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles announced that the name change was officially confirmed under the approved Composite Scheme of Arrangement, following the issuance of a new Certificate of Incorporation on Oct. 29, 2025.