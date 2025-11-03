Tata Motors Demerger: Passenger Vehicle Arm Issues Key Update; Tata Motors CV Listing Likely This Month
As per the demerger scheme, Tata Motors divided its commercial and passenger vehicle businesses into two separate listed entities.
The listing date for Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd. is expected to be announced soon. As the investors are eagerly waiting for the listing of the new entity after the demerger of Tata Motors, a major update has been shared by the passenger vehicles arm of the company.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has issued a key update concerning the name of the newly formed entity. The automaker revealed that its commercial vehicle subsidiary, previously known as TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd. (TMLCV), will now operate under the name Tata Motors Ltd.
"We wish to inform you that TMLCV has informed the Company that as per the Scheme, its name has been changed from 'TML Commercial Vehicles Limited' to 'Tata Motors Limited'," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said in an exchange filing dated Oct. 30.
In the filing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles announced that the name change was officially confirmed under the approved Composite Scheme of Arrangement, following the issuance of a new Certificate of Incorporation on Oct. 29, 2025.
"I hereby certify that the name of the company has been changed from TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd. to Tata Motors Ltd. with effect from the date of this certificate and that the company is Company limited by shares. The company was originally incorporated with the name TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd.," said the Certificate of Incorporation.
On Oct. 13, Tata Motors Ltd. adopted a new identity as Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV), in line with the ongoing demerger process. Under this restructuring plan, the automaker’s passenger and commercial vehicle units have been reorganised into two separate companies.
Tata Motors Demerger: All You Need To Know
The Tata Motors demerger took effect on Oct. 1, 2025, with Oct. 14 set as the record date. Under this arrangement, eligible investors received one share of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd. (TMLCV) for each share they owned in Tata Motors Ltd. Consequently, shareholders now hold stakes in both TMLCV and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.
Shares of the newly formed company have been distributed to eligible investors from the earlier listed entity. These shares, credited to the Demat accounts on Oct. 16 at a 1:1 ratio, are presently held in a frozen state.
Following the allotment of 3,68,23,31,373 shares, TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd. informed its shareholders via email about the forthcoming share listing on the exchanges.
Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles stated that it has filed a listing application with both the BSE and NSE, noting that the approval process typically spans 45 to 60 days.
The company added that the official listing date will be disclosed after receiving the necessary approvals from the stock exchanges.