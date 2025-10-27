Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Shares Not Appearing On Trading App? Here’s When You Can Trade

Tata Motors Ltd. has carried out a major restructuring, splitting into two standalone firms: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (TMPV) and Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd. (TMLCV). The much-anticipated demerger of the leading automaker officially came into force on Oct. 1.

The record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the allotment of shares in the 1:1 ratio was fixed as Oct. 14.

As part of the recent demerger, existing shareholders who held Tata Motors shares on or before the record date received an equal number of shares in the newly established Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles.

Nonetheless, many have encountered issues seeing or trading their TMLCV shares within popular trading platforms. This is due to delays associated with the separate stock listing process and pending regulatory approvals.

The stock will remain inactive until relevant listing and trading permissions are received from the stock exchanges.

"During the period from the date of allotment of shares by TMLCV up to the date of listing on BSE & NSE thereof, the shares of TMLCV shall not be available for trading on the stock exchanges. The process of obtaining listing and trading permission generally takes 45-60 days from the date of filing the necessary application with the stock exchanges," Tata Motors said in an exchange filing dated Oct. 9.