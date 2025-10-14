Tata Motors Demerger Live: Ex-Commercial Vehicle Stock Price Discovery Revealed
Tata Motors Demerger Live Updates: Follow all the live updates on Tata Motors share price movement.
Tata Motors Shares In Portfolio May Show Drop, Don't Panic!
It is quite possible that Tata Motors shares on your portfolio might show a 40% drop. There is no absolutely no reason to panic, as this is the updated price of the Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle stock. The Tata Motors consolidated stock, as we used to know it, ceases to exist.
You will be compensated with an equal amount of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle shares, as and when it lists on the bourses.
Tata Motors PV Share Price: First Ten Minutes
It has been ten minutes since the price discovery of Tata Motors' ex-CV entity. After re-starting trade at around Rs 396, the stock is currently trading flat at Rs 392 on the NSE.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Share Price Revealed
Final price discovery on the Tata Motors' ex-CV entity has been made, with the stock re-starting trade at around Rs 395 on the NSE against the last traded price of Rs 660. The stock is trading at Rs 387 on the BSE.
Tata Motors Demerger: Is The Stock Garnering A Premium?
Early price discovery of Rs 400 on the NSE suggests Tata Motors' ex-CV entity might be garnering quite the premium, at least against what brokerages had suggested heading into the special pre-open trading session.
Tata Motors Demerger: Stock Priced At Rs 400!
Early trends see Tata Motors trading in the range of Rs 400 on the NSE. Investors must note that this is not the final price of the ex-CV entity and is subject to change during the course of the special pre-open session.