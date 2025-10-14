Business NewsMarketsTata Motors Demerger Live: Ex-Commercial Vehicle Stock Price Discovery Revealed
Tata Motors Demerger Live: Ex-Commercial Vehicle Stock Price Discovery Revealed

Tata Motors Demerger Live Updates: Follow all the live updates on Tata Motors share price movement.

14 Oct 2025, 10:21 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Tata Motors Demerger Live
All eyes will be on the Tata Motors demerger today. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
The much-awaited Tata Motors demerger is finally taking shape, with shares set to trade ex-CV business from today. Tuesday marks the record date for the demerger, and the price of the ex-CV entity will be calculated based on the difference between the closing price of the currently listed entity on Monday, October 13, and the open price of the listed entity discovered during the special pre-open session scheduled between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Tata Motors Shares In Portfolio May Show Drop, Don't Panic!

It is quite possible that Tata Motors shares on your portfolio might show a 40% drop. There is no absolutely no reason to panic, as this is the updated price of the Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle stock. The Tata Motors consolidated stock, as we used to know it, ceases to exist.

You will be compensated with an equal amount of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle shares, as and when it lists on the bourses.


Tata Motors PV Share Price: First Ten Minutes

It has been ten minutes since the price discovery of Tata Motors' ex-CV entity. After re-starting trade at around Rs 396, the stock is currently trading flat at Rs 392 on the NSE.

Photo: NDTV Profit

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Share Price Revealed

Final price discovery on the Tata Motors' ex-CV entity has been made, with the stock re-starting trade at around Rs 395 on the NSE against the last traded price of Rs 660. The stock is trading at Rs 387 on the BSE.


Tata Motors Demerger: Is The Stock Garnering A Premium?

Early price discovery of Rs 400 on the NSE suggests Tata Motors' ex-CV entity might be garnering quite the premium, at least against what brokerages had suggested heading into the special pre-open trading session.


Tata Motors Demerger: Stock Priced At Rs 400! 

Early trends see Tata Motors trading in the range of Rs 400 on the NSE. Investors must note that this is not the final price of the ex-CV entity and is subject to change during the course of the special pre-open session.

