Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Erase Gains As Tata Motors Weighs; Anand Rathi Share Price At Life High
The Nifty 50 was flat and Sensex was 0.04% higher, as of 9:54 a.m. Follow NDTV Profit's live blog for share price movements, earning news, and latest views from market experts
Sitting Tight And Doing Nothing Is The Best Way To Accumulate Wealth, Ridham Desai Says
The most important thing is to sit with the framework laid to deal with uncertainty. Sitting and doing nothing is the best way to accumulate wealth, Morgan Stanley Managing Director Ridham Desai said.
He noted that uncertainty is underestimated when it's part and parcel of life.
Q2 Earnings Update: IREDA Share Price Erases Loss After
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price erased losses after it reported 40% on-year increase in its standalone net profit for second quarter.
Stock Market Today|Stock Market LIVE: AGI Infra Share Price Slumps Over 13%
AGI Infra Ltd. share price slumped 13.28% to Rs 237.60 apiece, the lowest level since Sept 24. The stock was down 12.63% at Rs 239.40 apiece as of 10:15 a.m.
Stock Market LIVE: LG Electronics Shares List at 50% Premium
LG Electronics Share Price Latest Updates: The shares of LG Electronics' IPO debuted at a 50% premium over the issue price at Rs 1,719 at the NSE. The shares have been listed on the BSE with a 50.44% premium at Rs 1,715.
Stock Market LIVE: Tata Motors's Ex-CV Entity's Early Price Indicating Premium
Early price discovery of Rs 400 on the NSE suggests Tata Motors' ex-CV entity might be garnering quite the premium, at least against what brokerages had suggested heading into the special pre-open trading session.
Stock Market LIVE: Vikram Solar Share Price Rises
Vikram Solar share price rose 7.02% to Rs 345.30 apiece, the highest level since Sept 18.