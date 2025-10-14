Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Erase Gains As Tata Motors Weighs; Anand Rathi Share Price At Life High
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Erase Gains As Tata Motors Weighs; Anand Rathi Share Price At Life High

The Nifty 50 was flat and Sensex was 0.04% higher, as of 9:54 a.m. Follow NDTV Profit's live blog for share price movements, earning news, and latest views from market experts

14 Oct 2025, 10:23 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Microsoft Copilot generated image)</p></div>
(Photo: Microsoft Copilot generated image)
Good morning, welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for real-time market coverage. The Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading on a muted note. Anand Rathi Wealth, LG Balakrishnan & Bros share prices scaled fresh highes. Vikram Solar share price was near one-month high. The Nifty 50 is expected to see a support at 25,200, while it will face a strong resistance at 25,300.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Sitting Tight And Doing Nothing Is The Best Way To Accumulate Wealth, Ridham Desai Says

The most important thing is to sit with the framework laid to deal with uncertainty. Sitting and doing nothing is the best way to accumulate wealth, Morgan Stanley Managing Director Ridham Desai said.

He noted that uncertainty is underestimated when it's part and parcel of life.

Catch his view on the current situation of markets at NDTV Profit.

Q2 Earnings Update: IREDA Share Price Erases Loss After 

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price erased losses after it reported 40% on-year increase in its standalone net profit for second quarter.

Q2 Earnings Update: IREDA Share Price Erases Loss After

Stock Market Today|Stock Market LIVE: AGI Infra Share Price Slumps Over 13%

AGI Infra Ltd. share price slumped 13.28% to Rs 237.60 apiece, the lowest level since Sept 24. The stock was down 12.63% at Rs 239.40 apiece as of 10:15 a.m.

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Erase Gains As Tata Motors Weighs; Anand Rathi Share Price At Life High

Stock Market LIVE: LG Electronics Shares List at 50% Premium

LG Electronics Share Price Latest Updates: The shares of LG Electronics' IPO debuted at a 50% premium over the issue price at Rs 1,719 at the NSE. The shares have been listed on the BSE with a 50.44% premium at Rs 1,715.

Blockbuster Listing! LG Electronics Shares List at 50% Premium; Should You Buy? Check Target Price
Opinion
Blockbuster Listing! LG Electronics Shares List at 50% Premium; Should You Buy? Check Target Price
Stock Market LIVE: Tata Motors's Ex-CV Entity's Early Price Indicating Premium

Early price discovery of Rs 400 on the NSE suggests Tata Motors' ex-CV entity might be garnering quite the premium, at least against what brokerages had suggested heading into the special pre-open trading session.

Track live update here.


Stock Market LIVE: Vikram Solar Share Price Rises 

Vikram Solar share price rose 7.02% to Rs 345.30 apiece, the highest level since Sept 18.

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Erase Gains As Tata Motors Weighs; Anand Rathi Share Price At Life High




















