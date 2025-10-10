Tata Group Stocks Swing Ahead Of Trustees Meeting

Shares of most Tata Group stocks traded higher on Friday, ahead of a meeting of Tata Trustees.

Sources said the meeting is expected to be largely administrative, covering routine trust operations, funding updates, and compliance reviews. No discussions are likely on trustee appointments or renewal of terms, including that of some of the trustees, whose three-year term ends on Oct. 31.

The meeting’s key agenda will focus on how to deploy Rs 1,700 crore in dividend recently received from Tata Sons towards charitable and philanthropic initiatives.

Tata Communications Ltd. jumped over 12%, followed by Tata Investment Ltd.'s surge of 4.8% intraday.

Tata Elxsi Ltd. fell the most after its second-quarter financial results.

Group heavyweights Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd. also traded lower.