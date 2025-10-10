Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Consultancy Services, NTPC Green Energy, Tata Elxsi, Lemon Tree
Here are some of the important announcements that came after Thursday's market hours.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., NTPC Green Energy Ltd., Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Friday.
Stocks In News
TCS: The company approves the incorporation of a wholly-owned arm in India to establish multiple AI and sovereign data centers.
NTPC Green Energy: The company's arm signs an MoU with the Gujarat government for solar and wind projects.
Tata Motors: The company informs that the commercial vehicles business undertaking of the company demerged into TMLCV. The company’s passenger vehicles stands amalgamated. The demerger scheme becomes effective from Oct. 1.
Adani Enterprises: The company allots 1 lakh NCDs worth Rs 1,000 crore on a private placement basis.
Lemon Tree: The company launches a 50-room property in Rajasthan.
Natco Pharma: The company updates that the Delhi HC's Commercial Appellate Division dismisses an appeal filed by Swiss Pharma Co. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG. To launch a generic version of Risdiplam immediately at Rs 15,900.
Jana Small Finance Bank: The board approves raising funds worth up to Rs 250 crore via NCDs on a private placement basis.
Rajesh Power Services: The company enters into a pact with the Gujarat government for projects worth Rs 4,754 crore. Projects to create employment for over 33,000 people in Gujarat.
Blue Dart: The company launches an instant digital account opening platform.
Earnings
TCS Q2 Results Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 3.7% at Rs 65,799 crore versus Rs 63,437 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 65,206 crore).
Profit down 5.4% at Rs 12,075 crore versus Rs 12,760 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,568 crore).
EBIT rises 7% to Rs 16,565 crore versus Rs 15,514 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,998 crore).
EBIT margin expands to 25.2% versus 24.45% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.53%).
Tata Elxsi Q2 Results Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.9% to Rs 918.10 crore versus Rs 892.09 crore
Net Profit up 7% to Rs 154.81 crore versus Rs 144.36 crore
Ebit up 5% to Rs 169.87 crore versus Rs 162.43 crore
Margin at 18.5% versus 18.2%