Tata Elxsi Q2 Result Review: Verticals' Recovery Worries, High Valuations Have Analysts Cautious

Tata Elxsi Ltd.'s net profit rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, beating estimates. However, brokerages are cautious on the stock due to concerns over growth in certain sectors and stretched valuations.

Jefferies is skeptical on recovery of Tata Elxsi's healthcare vertical, while HDFC Securities sees some recovery for the vertical by the end of the fiscal.

Tata Elxsi's net profit rose 24.7% QoQ to Rs 229.4 crore in the July-September period, compared to a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 200.85 crore. Its revenue fell short of projections, rising 3.1% QoQ to Rs 926.4 crore, below the estimated Rs 947.02 crore.

Here is what brokerages have to say about Tata Elxsi's second quarter performance.