Tata Consumer Gets Price Target Hike From Goldman Sachs — Check New Target Price

The note also highlights the strengthening performance of Tata Consumer's core India segments. Tea and salt, which are well-established and highly penetrated categories, saw better volume growth in the first quarter of financial year 2026. This is expected to continue throughout the year as mass consumption in India revives.

Additionally, the non-branded business margins are projected to improve. This is attributed to a bounce back in coffee commodity prices over the past couple of months, which will provide support after a sharp correction in the first quarter of financial year 2026. The company’s "growth" segments, which experienced a slowdown in the first quarter due to a weak summer for ready-to-drink beverages and supply chain issues with Capital Foods, are also expected to recover as these temporary challenges fade.