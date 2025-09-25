Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; Newgen Software, Cipla, Tata Steel Shares In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.06% higher at 25,078 as of 8:02 am. Follow the blog for real-time updates, analyst insights, stock picks, and all the market-moving news you need.
Nifty 50|Sensex| Stock Market: Belrise Reappoints Supriya Shrikant Badve
Belrise Industries re-appointed Supriya Shrikant Badve as a whole-time director for five years, with effect from March 14, 2026.
The company has also re-appointed Ashok Vishnu Tagare as non-executive director with effect from Sept 23.
Pre-Market Experts' View: Global Factors Weigh On Nifty, Sensex; 25,000 Key Level To Watch
"India’s markets remain supported by improving fundamentals, but global factors like U.S. interest rates, a strong dollar, and geopolitical tensions continue to sway sentiment. With the Fed cautious on rate cuts and new tariffs in play, emerging markets — including India — are facing extra pressure on equities and currencies."Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money
"On the technical front, the Nifty slipped below 25,100, with immediate support seen near 24,900 and resistance around 25,200–25,300. The Bank Nifty underperformed, shedding 0.70% to close at 55,121.40, dragged by Axis Bank, Pnb Bank, Icici Bank and Canara Bank and Au Bank showed relative stability,"Hardik Matalia, Derivative analyst, Choice Broking
Most Investors Are 'Underweight' On India, Says Jefferies
Jefferies says most foreign investors are 'underweight' on India even as policy reforms and GST benefits kick in. This comes at a time when the Indian market is ranked among the worst in the world when it comes to returns on a one-year basis.
In its latest Equity Strategy report, Jefferies highlighted that while a near-term bounceback is likely, the key focus for investors is to find bottom-up opportunities, especially as benchmark indices struggle to gain due to sluggish sentiment.
Stock Picks Today: Glenmark Pharma, Tata Consumer, ICICI Bank, Niva Bupa, Radico Khaitan On Brokerages' Radar
Glenmark Pharma Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Radico Khaitan Ltd., and Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.
Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today
Asia Market LIVE: Mixed, Japan's Nikkei 225 And South Korea's KOSPI Advance
Markets across Asia-Pacific region were trading on a mixed note on Thursday morning. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's KOSPI were trading 0.21% and 0.04% higher, respectively as of 7:18 a.m.
Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng and Mainland China's CSI 300 were trading with slight gains. Meanwhile, Australia's S&P ASX 200 was down 0.09% as of 7:19 a.m.