Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; Newgen Software, Cipla, Tata Steel Shares In Focus

Jefferies says most foreign investors are 'underweight' on India even as policy reforms and GST benefits kick in. This comes at a time when the Indian market is ranked among the worst in the world when it comes to returns on a one-year basis.

In its latest Equity Strategy report, Jefferies highlighted that while a near-term bounceback is likely, the key focus for investors is to find bottom-up opportunities, especially as benchmark indices struggle to gain due to sluggish sentiment.