Tata Chemicals, Tata Investment Fall Amid Uncertainty Over Tata Sons' IPO Plans

Several Tata Group stocks sliped on Monday amid reports that Tata Sons may not be making its debut in the primary market in the near future.

Fourteen out of 19 listed group companies of the salt-to-software conglomerate slipped during early trade.

Tata Chemicals Ltd. tumbled 9.88% by 10:17 a.m., after having risen 22.6% in the past one week and 21.45% in the last 12 months.

Tata Investments Corp. was locked in the 5% lower circuit by early noon after having risen by almost 10% during the week and 363% in the past 12 months.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. traded 0.1% higher, while Trent Ltd. rose the most among the Tata Group basket with an over 5% rise in its share price.

The combined market cap of the listed Tata Group companies has declined by Rs 10,954.37 crore to Rs 30.13 lakh crore. It has fallen to Rs 29.88 lakh crore so far in the day.