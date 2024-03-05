Tata Sons May Be Valued At Rs 11 Lakh Crore In IPO By September 2025, Says Spark

Tata Sons Ltd. could be valued at as high as Rs 11 lakh crore in a potential initial public offering in a year and a half, according to Spark Capital.

The investment bank cited a regulation of the Reserve Bank of India that requires NBFC-Upper Layer to mandatorily listed within three years of getting that tag. The Tata Group's holding company will be required to list on the exchanges by September 2025 as it was classified as upper-layer non bank financial company in October 2021.

The company could fetch a valuation of Rs 11 lakh crore, and the IPO size will likely be around Rs 55,000 crore, according to Spark Capital.

It said that 80% of Tata Sons' holdings might not be monetisable but the process of restructuring could trigger a re-rating. "We believe that Tata Sons could potentially fetch a value of Rs 7–8 lakh crore at current market capitalisations of Tata Group companies."