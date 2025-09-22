Swiggy Vs Zomato: What Should You Bet On Amid GST Cuts? Five Key Triggers To Watch

Swiggy Vs Zomato: Growth recovery in India's food delivery market is expected to be gradual. However, momentum in the quick-commerce segment will likely remain robust with the next-generation GST reforms widely expected to spur consumption and boost India's economic growth.

According to global brokerage, Bank of America (BofA), the quick commerce segment will be one of the key beneficiaries of GST rate cuts with Blinkit being 'best placed' among the top names. Festive season demand, combined with the GST cuts, will push quick commerce players to adopt discount strategies and target higher sales to attract more buyers.

The big question for D-Street watchers is whether they should bet on Swiggy or Zomato amid the GST 2.0-led boost and ahead of the Q2 FY26 quarter results. In its latest note, BofA has given five key triggers to watch out for before making an investment decision: