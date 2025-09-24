Swiggy Shares In Focus After Instamart Separation, Rapido Exit

Shares of Swiggy will be in focus on Wednesday after the board approved to separate quick commerce business 'Instamart' through a slump sale and the fully divest its stake in Rapido to Prosus and WestBridge for a total consideration of Rs 2,400 crore.

The board approved the slump sale of the Instamart on Sept. 23 to Swiggy Instamart, an indirect step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

The approval includes authority to directors and officers of the company to enter into a business transfer agreement and other related documents to give effect to the transaction, according to a stock exchange filing. All assets, liabilities, permits and licenses, records, intellectual property, employees and contracts will be transferred.

The completion of the sale is expected after the expiry of the third quarter of financial year 2026, as may be determined by the Board.

Instamart has a negative book value of Rs 297 crore as on March 2025.

Swiggy said the transfer is aimed at "developing a focused, efficient, and strategically aligned corporate entity for the long-term development and performance of the Instamart business along with enhanced flexibility in deployment of resources".