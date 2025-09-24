Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Open; Infosys, Minda Corp, HCLTech, Swiggy Shares In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.08% or 21 points down at 25,195 as of 6:31 a.m. Follow NDTV Profit's blog live update on stock price movements, analysts' views, and latest company news.

NDTV Profit
The Nifty 50 and Sensex opened on a negative note. (Photo: Envato)
Good morning! Welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for live market coverage. The Nifty 50 is expected to open slightly lower. After the Nifty 50 breached its support level in the previous session, it is expected to get support at 25,100. Infosys Ltd., HCLTech Ltd., Swiggy Ltd., and ICICI Bank shares will likely be in focus.
Oil Prices Rise For Second Day On Geopolitical Tension, Supply Concern

Oil prices rose for a second session on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump continue his rhetoric on Russia and as a deal to resume oil exports from Iraq's Kurdistan did not come through.

Brent crude was trading flat at $67.86 a barrel as of 6:59 a.m.

Asia Markets LIVE: Nikkei 225 & KOSPI Fall After Fed Chair Says Stocks Overvalued 

Markets in Japan, Australia, and South Korea fell, tracking a Wall Street decline, after the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that stocks are overvalued. He also said that that path to rate reduction is nit clear.

The Nikkei 225 and KOSPI were trading 0.11% and 0.47% down, respectively as of 6:53 a.m. The S&P ASX 200 was trading 0.73% down.

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Open; Infosys, Minda Corp, HCLTech, Swiggy Shares In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.11% or 28 points down at 25,216.50 as of 6:31 a.m. This implied that the NSE Nifty 50 will likely open on negative note.

Traders will keep an eye on Infosys Ltd., Minda Corp Ltd., HCLTech Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Tech Mahindra Ltd. in Wednesday's session.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended slightly lower on Tuesday, tracking a decline in HDFC Bank Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. The indices closed 0.13% and 0.07% down, respectively.

