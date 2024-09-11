Suzlon Energy Shares Hit 5% Upper Circuit After Morgan Stanley Maintains ‘Overweight’

Suzlon Energy shares rose 5% in the early deals on Wednesday to hit the upper circuit at Rs 81.95 apiece on the BSE. The shares had gained more than 4% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley maintained an 'Overweight' rating on the stock following a significant 1.17 GW order win from NTPC.

At the current level, Suzlon Energy shares are trading higher than the target price of Rs 73, assigned by the brokerage.

The stock opened higher at Rs 79 apiece on the BSE and gained further to hit the day's high, freezing in the upper circuit at Rs 81.95 a piece.

The PSU contract is a big breakthrough for the company as it was earlier ineligible to bid due to its negative worth.