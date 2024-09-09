Suzlon Energy Wins India's Largest Wind Project From NTPC, Shares Jump

Suzlon Energy Ltd. secured India’s largest wind energy order from NTPC Green Energy Ltd. for a 1,166 megawatt wind project in Gujarat. The company will install a total of 370 wind turbine generators at two projects of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. and one project of Indian Oil NTPC Green Energy Pvt.

The new project takes Suzlon’s largest‐ever cumulative order book close to 5 GW, the company said.

"This project will emerge as the largest wind energy initiative by a PSU in Gujarat, cementing the state’s leadership in renewable energy," Suzlon Group Vice Chairman Girish Tanti, said.