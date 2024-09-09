Suzlon Energy Wins India's Largest Wind Project From NTPC, Shares Jump
The new project takes Suzlon’s largest‐ever cumulative order book close to 5 GW, the company said.
Suzlon Energy Ltd. secured India’s largest wind energy order from NTPC Green Energy Ltd. for a 1,166 megawatt wind project in Gujarat. The company will install a total of 370 wind turbine generators at two projects of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. and one project of Indian Oil NTPC Green Energy Pvt.
"This project will emerge as the largest wind energy initiative by a PSU in Gujarat, cementing the state’s leadership in renewable energy," Suzlon Group Vice Chairman Girish Tanti, said.
The company will deploy its flagship product the S144 wind turbine equipped with a hybrid lattice tubular tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW for this NTPC project. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines and execute the project, including erection and commissioning, in Gujarat as well as undertake operations and maintenance services post‐commissioning.
The Pune-based company has India's largest service portfolio of over 14.8 GW in wind energy assets, and also has 6 GW of installed capacity outside the country.
Shares of Suzlon Energy rose advanced 3.4% to Rs 77.28 apiece, following the news. The scrip was trading 1.8% higher at Rs 76.11 by 10:35 a.m. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was flat.
It has risen 218% in the last 12 months and 100% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 56.
Three analysts tracking Suzlon Energy have a 'buy' rating on the stock and two recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 5.7%.