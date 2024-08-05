Suzlon Energy Hits 14-Year High, Rallies 31% Since Q1 Results Announcement

On the NSE, Suzlon's stock extended its gains from Friday and rose as much as 0.41% during the day to Rs 71.64 apiece, the highest since March 8, 2010. It was trading 2.3% lower at Rs 69.76 per share, compared to a 2.12% decline in the benchmark Nifty as of 10:43 a.m.

The share price has risen 82.54% on a year-to-date basis and 183.91% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume on the NSE so far in the day stood at 1.05 times its 30-day average. The relative strength was at 75.18, indicating that the stock was overbought.

Out of the five analysts tracking the company, three have a 'buy' rating on the stock and two recommend 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 1%.