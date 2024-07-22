Suzlon Energy Q1 Results: Profit Rises Threefold, Beats Estimates

Suzlon Energy Ltd. on Monday reported a 200% rise in net profit on a year-on-year basis for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, surpassing analysts' estimates.

The renewable energy firm reported a bottom line of Rs 302 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with Rs 101 crore in the same quarter last year, according to its stock exchange notification on Monday. That compares with the Rs 243.7-crore analysts' estimate tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue increased by 50% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 2,022 crore. Analysts had projected revenue of Rs 2,131.9 crore.

Operating income—or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation—rose 78% year-on-year to Rs 367 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 18.2% from 15.3% over the same period last year. Analyst estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin tracked by Bloomberg were Rs 239.2 crore and 11.20%, respectively.

Shares of the company closed 0.97% higher at Rs 55.07 per share, as compared to a 0.13% decline in the BSE Sensex.