Sunteck Realty Share Price Jumps On Strong Q2 Pre-Sales, Collections

Sunteck Realty Ltd. share price jumped on Tuesday after the company reported strong growth in business in the second quarter. Pre-sales saw an uptick of 32.7% in the July–September quarter. Total pre-sales stood at Rs 524 crore year-on-year for the quarter ended September, as compared to Rs 502 crore in the quarter ended June.

In the first half of the current fiscal, pre-sales registered a growth to Rs 1,026.7 crore, a notable 21.3% increase from Rs 782 crore that was witnessed in the previous financial year's similar period.

Sunteck Realty also registered collections of Rs 267 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up 24.8% on a year-on-year basis. For the first half of the financial year, collections stood at Rs 609 crore, a growth of 21.3% from the corresponding half of the preceding fiscal at Rs 502 crore.

The company is expected to announce its earnings for the second quarter on Oct. 18.