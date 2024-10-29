Sun Pharma Share Price Rises As Analysts Find Q2 Earnings More Resilient Than Peers

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s share price gained on Tuesday after analysts said its July–September earnings were more resilient than its peers. Most brokerages maintained their rating and target price for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, after the company's consolidated net profit exceeded street estimates.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' net profit rose 27.94% on the year to Rs 3,040 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, against Rs 2,932 crore projected by Bloomberg analysts.

The better than expected numbers for the second quarter were driven by gRevlimid and good traction in its speciality and India business segment, Citi Research said in a report. Moreover, the company reduced the guidance for spending on research and development to 7–8% from 8–9% of the sales in financial year 2025.

These factors helped Sun Pharmaceutical Industries to nullify the impact of Leqselvi-launch-related expenses and price cuts in Japan, Citi Research said. The brokerage maintained a 'buy' rating on the company's stock with a target price of Rs 2,080 apiece, which implied 9.4% upside from Monday's closing price.

Citi Research is constructive on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, as two-thirds of its business is branded and growing steadily. The generic business appeared to have bottomed out and was expected to gain traction.

"Relative to the other major pharma names, Sun Pharma’s earnings are more resilient and don’t have any major contribution of non-recurring generic product."