Sun Pharma Q2 Results: Profit Increases 28%, Meets Estimates

Rest of World Formulations

Formulation sales in Rest of World markets, excluding India, US and Emerging Markets, were $199 million in Q2 FY25, declining by 3.5% vs Q2 last year and accounting for approximately 13% of total consolidated sales. For the first half, sales were at $388 million, declining by 3.2% over same period last year.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

External sales of API were Rs 533 crore in Q2 FY25, growing by 7.4% over Q2 last year. For the first half, API sales were at Rs 1,028 crore, declining slightly over first half last year.

API business imparts benefits of vertical integration and continuity of supply chain for our formulations business.

R&D Update

Consolidated R&D investment were Rs 792 crore for Q2 FY25, or 6% of sales as compared to Rs 773 crore for Q2 last year.