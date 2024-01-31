NDTV ProfitMarketsSun Pharma Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 8.5 Per Share
ADVERTISEMENT

Sun Pharma Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 8.5 Per Share

In a meeting, the board of directors has set Feb. 9 as the record date for the interim dividend and will be paid to eligible shareholders on or before Feb. 23, according to an exchange filing.

31 Jan 2024, 04:28 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo (Sun Pharmaceutical Industries/Facebook)</p></div>
File photo (Sun Pharmaceutical Industries/Facebook)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. approved on Wednesday an interim dividend of Rs 8.5 per share for the current financial year.

In a meeting, the board of directors set Feb. 9 as the record date for the interim dividend. The dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or before Feb. 23, according to an exchange filing.

The pharmaceutical major paid a Rs 7.5-per-share interim dividend in the last fiscal.

The announcement came after the drugmaker's consolidated net profit rose 17% to Rs 2,524 crore in the December quarter, in line with estimates.

Shares of Sun Pharma closed 3.42% higher at Rs 1,418.50 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.86% advance in the benchmark Sensex.

ALSO READ

Dr Reddy's Shares Hit Record High After Q3 Profit Jumps 11%

Opinion
Dr Reddy's Shares Hit Record High After Q3 Profit Jumps 11%
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT