Sun Pharma Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 8.5 Per Share

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. approved on Wednesday an interim dividend of Rs 8.5 per share for the current financial year.
In a meeting, the board of directors set Feb. 9 as the record date for the interim dividend. The dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or before Feb. 23, according to an exchange filing.
The pharmaceutical major paid a Rs 7.5-per-share interim dividend in the last fiscal.
The announcement came after the drugmaker's consolidated net profit rose 17% to Rs 2,524 crore in the December quarter, in line with estimates.
Shares of Sun Pharma closed 3.42% higher at Rs 1,418.50 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.86% advance in the benchmark Sensex.