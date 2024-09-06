Baazar Style Retail Shares List Flat At IPO Price On Market Debut

Operating under the brand name Style Bazaar, the company is one of the leading players in the value retail market in West Bengal and Odisha. The company has market share of 3.03% and 2.22% in organised value retail markets in West Bengal and Odisha, respectively, it said in its prospectus.

Its other core and focus markets include Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. As of March 31, 2024, it operated 162 stores spread across over 1.47 million square feet located in 146 cities.

The company intends to use the net proceeds for prepayment or repayment of all or part of certain outstanding borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

The company started its journey in 2013 to cater to the needs of aspirational Indians in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. It has become the fastest-growing fashion retailer, both in terms of store count and operations, Managing Director Shreyans Surana said.

"We try to open stores in a state by creating a decent presence in the state," Surana said. "We try to understand the catchment and their festival requirements. Then, we plan the assortment."

The company targets people with income less than Rs 4 lakh per annum. The average transaction value of Style Baazar is Rs 1,038. The average selling price is Rs 399. The lower pyramid, from where 90% of the masses come, wants value and fashion both together, according to Surana.