Rekha Jhunjhunwala-Backed Baazar Style Retail To Use IPO Proceeds To Fund Debt

Baazar Style Retail Ltd. will use the majority of the funds raised through its initial public offering for repayment of its existing debts, Chairperson Pradeep Agarwal said.

The value fashion retailer, which operates Style Baazar, is looking to raise Rs 834.6 crore via a public issue, which entails a fresh issue of Rs 148 crore, according to the red herring prospectus.

Out of the fresh issue, Rs 98 crore will go to finance its existing debt, and Rs 50 crore will be used for general proceeds, Agarwal said. The company has also raised Rs 37 crore via pre-IPO placement, which was used to fund the loans.

The company, in which Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns a stake, started its journey in 2013 to cater to the needs of aspirational Indians in Tier II and Tier III cities. It has become the fastest-growing fashion retailer both in terms of store count and operations, Managing Director Shreyans Surana said.

"We try to open stores in a state by creating a decent presence in the state," Surana said. "We try to understand the catchment and their festival requirements. Then, we plan the assortment."