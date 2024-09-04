Baazar Style Retail IPO Allotment Expected Today; Check Status Here

The initial public offering of Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Baazar Style Retail Limited was subscribed 40.66 times at the end of day 3, led by demand from non-institutional buyers.

Institutional buyers: 81.83 times.

Non-institutional investors: 59.43 times.

Retail investors: 9.12 times.

Employee reserved: 35.36 times.

The allotment for Baazar Style Retail IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, September 4. Investors who bid for the issue can check the Baazar Style Retail IPO allotment status on the BSE and the IPO registrar websites.

Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.