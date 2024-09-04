Stocks To Watch: Zydus Lifesciences, Cupid, Adani Enterprises, Yatra Online, MOIL And More

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Cupid Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Yatra Online Ltd. and Manganese Ore (India) Ltd. will be in focus on Wednesday.

Zydus Lifesciences received a warning letter issued by the United States Food and Drug Administration with respect to its injectables manufacturing facility at Jarod near Vadodara. The warning letter detailed violations with respect to current good manufacturing practice regulations. The firm said that the contents of the warning letter will be made public by the FDA in due time and expressed plans to take necessary steps to work with the FDA towards "earliest remediation" of the facility.

Cupid plans to significantly expand B2C reach, with a target of reaching 1 lakh touchpoints by the end of 2024. The firm is planning partnerships with Blinkit and Zepto to expand its e-commerce presence. Additionally, an almond hair oil will be launched this month in four different stockkeeping units, among other new products.

Adani Global Pte. Ltd., Singapore, which is a step-down subsidiary of the company, has set up a new wholly owned subsidiary called Adani Energy Resources (Shanghai) Co. in Shanghai. AERCL is incorporated to carry out the business of providing supply chain solutions and project management services.

Yatra Online is set to acquire Globe Travels for Rs 128 crore.

MOIL achieved its highest-ever production of 1.24 lakh tonnes in August. For the first five months of the current financial year, MOIL produced 7.24 lakh tonnes, a 7% increase compared to last year.