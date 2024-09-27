Stocks To Watch: Trent, Bharat Electronics, PNB, KEC International And More

Bharat Electronics Ltd., Trent Ltd., Punjab National Bank, KEC International Ltd., and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will be the stocks in focus before going into trade on Friday.

Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Trent Ltd. will be replacing Divi's Laboratories Ltd. and LTI Mindtree Ltd. by Sept. 30, 2024, as a part of the reconstitution of the NSE Nifty indices, according to a press release from NSE.

Punjab National Bank, the country's second-largest state-run lender, completed its share sale to institutional investors on Thursday. The board issued shares under the qualified institutional placement route at Rs 103.75 apiece, a discount of 4.96% to the floor price of Rs 109.16, according to an exchange filing.

KEC International Ltd. has raised Rs 870 crore through a qualified institutional placement offer that it launched this week, an exchange filing said on Thursday.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on Thursday disputed the claim that Shelcal 500, a vitamin D and calcium supplement sold by the company, has failed a quality test conducted by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

The drugmaker said the sample of Shelcal 500 that was collected for analysis by CDSCO was "non-genuine and spurious."