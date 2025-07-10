Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, Tata Elxsi, Amber Enterprises, JSW Energy, Oil India, Ambuja Cements
Asian Paints and UPL are also some of the stocks to watch on Thursday.
Amber Enterprises India Ltd., JSW Energy Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd. and Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd. are some of the stocks to watch on Thursday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements released after Wednesday's market hours:
Earnings In Focus
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd.
Amber Enterprises India: The company will consider fundraising up to Rs 2,500 crore in its board meeting on July 12.
Ambuja Cements, ACC: Arm ACC successfully commissioned a brownfield grinding unit project at Sindri Plant, Jharkhand, for 1.5 million tonnes per annum, increasing our total installed cement capacity to 104.45 MTPA.
JSW Energy: The company has been added to FTSA Russell's FTSE4Good Index.
Asian Paints: The company has sold its entire holding of 20.1 lakh equity shares or 4.42% stake in Akzo Nobel India at Rs 3,651 per share through the bulk deal mechanism. The total deal value is Rs 734 crore.
UPL: The company has acquired a 100% stake in Wuhan Advanta Seeds through its arm for $4,200.
Enviro Infra Engineers: A joint venture of Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd. and AltoraPro Infrastructure Pvt. has been awarded a project worth Rs 395.5 crore by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corp.
Emcure Pharmaceuticals: The USFDA conducted a pre-approval inspection of the company’s manufacturing facility (oncology) located in Gujarat from June 30 to July 08 and concluded with zero observations.
Oil India: The company has signed an agreement with GAIL (India) to supply 900,000 standard cubic meters per day of Natural Gas.
HCLTech: The company and Astemo Cypremos, specializing in software and cloud services, announced a partnership to advance innovation in the autonomous and smart vehicle ecosystem.
Syrma SGS Technology: The company denied recent reports regarding an Rs 1,800 crore PCB plant in Andhra Pradesh, stating that they are unaware of any information not already disclosed to exchanges. The company issued this clarification in response to a report that caused its shares to jump.