Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, HUL, Ireda, Tata Elxsi, Glenmark Pharma, Zee Entertainment
Tata Steel and Mphasis are also some of the stocks to watch.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., PC Jeweller Ltd., Avenue Supermarts Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd. are some of the stocks that will be in focus on Friday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements released after Thursday's market hours:
Earnings In Focus
Avenue Supermarts Ltd. and Elecon Engineering Co.
Earnings Post Markets
Tata Consultancy Services Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 1.6% to Rs 63,437 crore versus Rs 64,479 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 64,627.9 crore).
EBIT down 1% at Rs 15,514 crore versus Rs 15,601 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 15,703 crore).
Margin at 24.5% versus 24.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.29%).
Net profit up 4.4% at Rs 12,760 crore versus Rs 12,224 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 12,251 crore).
Total contract value at $9.4 billion versus $12.2 billion (QoQ)
LTM IT services attrition rate at 13.8% versus 13.3% (QoQ)
K Krithivasan, CEO and MD said: Continued global macro-economic and geo-political uncertainties caused a demand contraction.
All the new services grew well.
Saw robust deal closures during this quarter.
Anand Rathi Q1 FY26
Revenue at Rs 274 crore versus Rs 222 crore up 23.42% quarter-on-quarter, 15% year-on-year.
Net profit at Rs 93.91 crore versus Rs 73.4 crore up 27.42% quarter-on-quarter, 27.87% year-on-year.
Profit at Rs 126 crore versus Rs 99.46 crore up 27.27% quarter-on-quarter, 27% year-on-year.
Other Income rises to Rs 10.24 crore from Rs 7.8 crore, but lower from Rs 19.43 crore quarter-on-quarter.
AUM grew by 27% year-on-year to Rs 87,797 crore.
Guidance for FY26: Revenue at Rs 1175 crore, profit at Rs 375 crore, AUM at Rs 1 lakh crore.
Ireda Q1 FY26 (Cons, YoY)
NII up 36.02% at Rs 691 crore versus Rs 508 crore.
Net profit down 35.67% at Rs 247 crore versus Rs 384 crore.
GNPA at 4.13% vs 2.45% (QoQ).
NNPA at 2.06% vs 1.35% (QoQ).
Impairment grew by 180% to 363 crore (QoQ).
Loan Book at 79,941 crore versus 63,207 crore up 26% (YoY).
Yield on Loan Assets 9.95% vs 10.03% (QoQ).
Cost of borrowings at 7.40% vs 7.61% (QoQ).
Net Interest Margin at 3.6% vs 3.27% (QoQ).
Tata Elxsi Q1 Result Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue down 1.8% to Rs 892.10 crore versus Rs 908.34 crore.
EBIT down 11% to Rs 162.44 crore versus Rs 182.97 crore.
Margin at 18.2% versus 20.1%.
Net Profit down 16% to Rs 144.37 crore versus Rs 172.42 crore.
Manoj Raghavan, CEO and MD said, "This quarter was challenging across key markets. Macroeconomic uncertainties, industry and customer specific issues impact R&D spend and decision-making cycles across geographies."
Segment Revenue: Media and Communication Business reported a decline of 5.5% QoQ in constant currency terms. Transportation business (50% of Revenues) reported a 3.7% growth QoQ in actual currency, and flat in cc terms.
Stocks To Watch
HUL: Rohit Jawa to Step Down as managing director and chief executive officer effective July 31. The company appointed Priya Nair as MD & CEO for 5 years, effective Aug. 1.
Glenmark Pharma: Arm IGI Therapeutics SA & AbbVie, a global biopharmaceutical company, announced an exclusive global licensing agreement for cancer and autoimmune drug ISB 2001. AbbVie to get exclusive rights to manufacture & commercialize ISB 2001 across North America, Europe, Japan, and Greater China. IGI will get an upfront payment of $700 million and is eligible to get up to $1.225 billion. ISB 2001 is currently in Phase I clinical trials in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
Zee Entertainment: Zee Entertainment Enterprises shareholders on Thursday rejected proposal to raise Rs 2,237 crore via warrants issuance to promoters. The resolution was rejected as the number of votes cast in favour was less than three times the number of votes cast against it. While 32.47 crore, or 59.5%, of the votes came in favour of the resolution, 22.09 crore votes were cast against it, which translated to rejection from 40.5% of the shareholders.
PC Jeweller: The company raised Rs 500 crore by preferential allotment of shares & warrants on a private placement basis.
Tata Steel: The company acquired 124.6 crore shares aggregating to Rs 1,074 crore in foreign arm T steel holdings Pte.
Tourism Finance Corp: The board approved splitting one existing share into five.
PDS: Arm acquired a 60% stake in GSC Link. The acquisition received the requisite approval from the relevant regulatory authorities in Hong Kong today, and the transaction is effective from July 1, 2025. Consequently, GSCL has become a step-down subsidiary of the company with effect from the same date.
Mphasis: Arm acquires a 26% stake in Aokah, a Delaware-based Corp. in the US for $4 million.
State Bank of India: The board is to meet on July 16 to consider raising funds via issuance of Basel III capital bonds.
Eicher Motors: Arm VECV receives demand cum show cause notice of Rs 168 crore from Ujjain GST body for financial year 2018.