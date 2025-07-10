Zee Promoters' Stake Hike Bid Blocked As 40% Shareholders Reject Rs 2,237-Crore Fundraise Proposal

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. shareholders on Thursday rejected proposal to raise Rs 2,237 crore via warrants issuance to promoters. The resolution was rejected as number of votes cast in favour was less than three times the number of votes cast against it.

While 32.47 crore, or 59.5%, of the votes came in favour of the resolution, 22.09 crore votes were cast against it, which translated to rejection from 40.5% of the shareholders.

"In view of the above scrutiny as the number of votes cast in favour of the resolution was not more than three times of the number of votes cast against, I hereby certify that the Special resolution with regard to resolution no. 1 has not been passed with requisite majority," the firm's company secretary wrote.

Most of the warrants would have come from a Mauritian promoter whose ultimate beneficiaries includes ousted board member Punit Goenka.

If the resolution would have been approved by the shareholders, then the company would have received funds from two promoter entities - Sunbright Mauritius Investments Ltd. and Altilis Technologies Pvt.

Goenka, who is part of the media giant's promoter family, is named as one of the ultimate beneficiaries of Sunbright Mauritius. The other beneficiaries include Shreyasi Goenka, Amit Goenka, Navyata Goenka and Sushila Devi Goenka.

Documents show that Sunbright was to subscribe to over 99% of the Rs 2,237-crore warrants issue, which would then have been converted to a 14.92% stake in the company upon conversion.