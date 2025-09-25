Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Steel, Dalmia Bharat, Lupin, Max Financial And More
Ivalue Infosolutions shares will also be in the limelight as the shares list on BSE and NSE.
Polycab India Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Ltd., and Waree Energies Ltd. are some of the stocks that are going to catch investors' attention on Thursday.
Stocks In News
Tata Steel: The company acquired 457.7 crore shares of T Steel Holdings PTE, aggregating to Rs. 4,054.7 crore.
Dalmia Bharat: The company's arm received an order from the adjudicating authority under PMLA. The authority confirmed a provisional attachment order for Rs. 793.34 crore dated March 31, 2025.
Polycab: The promoter will sell 1.2 million shares at an offer size of Rs. 880 crore. The sellers are Inder T. Jaisinghani, Ajay T. Jaisinghani, Ramesh T. Jaisinghani, Girdhari Thakurdas Jaisinghani, Bharat Jaisinghani, Nikhil Ramesh Jaisinghani, and Anil Hariram Hariani. The floor price is Rs. 7,300, a 3% discount to the CMP.
Max Financial: The company's arm allotted 80,000 debentures worth Rs. 800.12 crore on a private placement basis.
Waaree Energies: The company invested Rs. 300 crore in its arm, Waaree Energy Storage Solutions, via a rights issue.
Kingfa Science: The company approved the allotment of 14 lakh shares at an issue price of Rs. 3,470/share, aggregating to nearly Rs. 500 crore.
Lupin: The company got tentative approval from the US FDA for Bictegravir, Emtricitabine & Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets. This drug treats human immunodeficiency virus infection in adults.
Fineotex Chemical: The board will meet on Sept. 27 to consider an interim dividend, stock split & bonus issue.
Gujarat Pipavav Port: The company gets a contract from ONGC for hiring port & storage facilities at Pipavav Port for 5 years, effective Oct. 1.
SMC Global: The company approved the issuance of bonus shares in a ratio of 1:1.
Listing Day
Ivalue Infosolutions
The company is a technology services and solutions provider specialising in enterprise digital transformation.
The company will debut on the exchange on Thursday. The public issue was subscribed to 1.82 times on day 3. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (3.18 times), non-institutional investors (1.26 times), and retail investors (1.28 times).