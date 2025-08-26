Stocks To Watch Today: Sai Life Sciences, Protean eGov, Mazagon Dock, Paytm And More
Apart from these stocks Shreeji Shipping Global, Gem Aromatics, Vikram Solar and Patel Retail will be in focus as they list on Tuesday.
Sai Life Sciences Ltd., Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd. and NHPC Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investor's attention on Tuesday.
Here are some notable corporate announcements, made after Monday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Sai Life Sciences: US private equity firm TPG, a prominent public shareholder of Sai Life Sciences, is likely to exit the company in a bulk deal worth Rs 2,640 crore, according to a term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit. TPG affiliate TPG Asia VII SF Pte will sell 14.72% of its entire shareholding in the company for Rs 860 per equity share, which is at a 5.2% discount to the last closing price on the NSE.
Protean E-gov: The company received Rs 1,160 crore order from Unique Identification Authority of India for establishing and running 188 district-level Aadhaar Kendra.
Mazagon Dock: The company issued a clarification that there are "no negotiations" currently with the Defence Ministry for the Rs 70,000-crore deal for six submarines — to be built in India with German support under 'Project 75 India'.
One97 Communication: The company to make an investment of up to Rs 300 crore in arm Paytm Money and Rs 155 crore in arm Paytm services via rights issue.
Northern Arc Capital: The company approved the issuance of NCDs worth up to Rs 5,000 core on a private placement basis.
NHPC: The company’s commercial operation of the balance capacity of Karnisar Solar Project is likely to be commissioned by Sept. 30. The 214.28 MW out of 300 MW Karnisar Solar Power Project is already commissioned.
Tata Communications: The company allotted commercial paper worth up to Rs 700 crore.
Poonawala Corp: The company reported on the appointment of Arvind Kapil as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer to clean up books which is incorrect.
Aditya Birla Capital: The company appointed Vishakha Mulye as a Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for five years.
Signpost India: The company received nine-year contract for Bengaluru metro advertising with revenue potential of up to Rs 700 crore.