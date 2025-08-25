Sai Life Sciences Block Deal: TPG Likely To Exit Via Rs 2,640-Crore Stake Sale

US private equity firm TPG, a prominent public shareholder of Sai Life Sciences Ltd., is likely to exit the company in a bulk deal worth Rs 2,640 crore, according to a term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit.

TPG affiliate TPG Asia VII SF Pte will sell 14.72% of its entire shareholding in the company for Rs 860 per equity share, which is at a 5.2% discount to last closing price on the NSE.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd., Kotak Securities Ltd. and Jefferies India Pvt. are the bookrunners for the deal.

The public shareholder owned 24.73% stake in the company, as per BSE data recorded until March 31, 2025. However, it offloaded 10% of its shares at Rs 722 per piece. This was after 48% equity of Sai Life Sciences became eligible for trade as the six-month lock-in period ends for shareholders, as per Nuvama's report.

Sai Life Sciences is an innovator-focused contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation based in Hyderabad.

The company offers comprehensive end-to-end services across the entire drug discovery, development and manufacturing value chain. Specialising in small molecule new chemical entities, Sai Life Sciences caters to global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.