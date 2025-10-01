Stocks To Watch Today: Pfizer, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Nestle And More
Shares of Epack Prefab Technologies, BMW Ventures, and Jain Resource Recycling will list on the exchanges on Wednesday.
Pfizer Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Nestle India Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investor's attention on Wednesday.
Here are some of the important announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Pfizer: Pfizer Inc., the US parent has secured a three-year reprieve from the tariffs on pharmaceutical imports imposed by US President Donald Trump.
Pharmaceutical Companies: Trump's 100% tariff will take effect from Oct. 1.
Tata Motors: The company has incorporated a new arm named TML CV Holdings BV in the Netherlands and company have invested Rs 120 Crores by subscribing to Series C Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares and acquired 49,500 equity shares for nearly Rs 14 Crores in Freight Commerce Solutions, expecting to hold a 42−46% stake on a fully diluted basis.
IndusInd Bank: The bank has appointed Anand Vardhan as the General Counsel and Senior Management Personnel. He previously served as the Group General Counsel at Piramal Group.
Man Industries: The company faced SEBI penalties for non-consolidation of financials with Merino Shelters (FY 2015-2021), with the individuals also barred from the securities market for two years. The company stated the order doesn't impact its core operations or strong order book (over Rs 4,700 Crores).
Nestle India: The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries at the World Food India Summit to expedite investments in both greenfield (Odisha) and brownfield (existing) projects over the next two to three years.
HUDCO: The company sanctioned Rs 92,710 crore and disbursed Rs 25,839 crore in loans for the half-year ended Sept. 30, with second quarter disbursements growing 43.6% year-on-year to Rs 13,026 crore.
United Spirits: The company clarified that it would not like to comment on reports regarding the stake sale of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
DLF: The company’s arm approved the allotment of 1.1 lakh NCDs worth Rs 1,100 crore via a private placement.
Infibeam Avenues: The company completed the transfer of its investments in IPMPL to its subsidiary, Rediff.com India Limited, as part of the slump sale of its Platform Business Undertaking.
Listing Day
Epack Prefab Technologies: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 204 apiece. The Rs 504 crore IPO was subscribed to 3.07x times on day 3. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (5.1x), non-institutional investors (3.68x), retail investors (1.69x times).
BMW Ventures: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 99 apiece. The Rs 231 crore IPO was subscribed to 1.5x on day 3. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (3.09x), non-institutional investors (3.03x), retail investors (0.99).
Jain Resource Recycling: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 232 apiece. The Rs 1250 crore IPO was subscribed to 15.9x on day 3. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (25.29x), non-institutional investors (5.3x), retail investors (3.62x).
