Stocks To Watch Today: Nykaa, DMart, PNB, Indian Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Baazar Style
V2 Retail, Mahindra & Mahindra Finance and Max Financial are some of the other stocks to watch.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., Avenue Supermarts Ltd., Punjab National Bank and Indian Bank are some of the stocks to watch on Thursday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements released after Wednesday's market hours:
Nykaa: The Banga family is looking to sell a 2.1% stake worth Rs 1,198 crore via a block deal, according to term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit. The floor price is set at Rs 200 per share, implying a 5.5% discount to the last closing price.
V2 Retail: In the first quarter of financial year 2026 standalone revenue stood at Rs 628 crore, up 51% year-on-year from Rs 415 crore. Same-store sales growth was 5%, and 10% on a normalised basis. The company added 28 new stores in first quarter, taking the total to 216.
Baazar Style Retail: In the first quarter of financial year 2026 standalone revenue came in at Rs 377 crore, up 37% year-on-year from Rs 275 crore. Same-store sales was 5%, and 11% on a normalised basis. The company added 22 new stores, raising the total to 664.
Avenue Supermarts: In the first quarter of financial year 2026 standalone revenue is estimated at Rs 15,932.1 crore, up 16% Same-store sales. The company has 424 stores as of June 30.
Hindustan Zinc: In the first quarter of financial year 2026, mined metal production rose 1% to 265 killotonnes. Refined zinc production declined 4% to 202 KT, silver production fell 11% to 149 KT, while wind power generation increased 24% to 134 million units.
Max Financial: Axis Max Life has initiated an information security assessment and data log analysis. Investigation is ongoing with experts.
RBL Bank: Denied reports about NBD Bank seeking a minority stake. Shares fell 2% after the denial. The bank stated no disclosure was required.
Punjab National Bank: In the first quarter of financial year 2026, global deposits rose 12.8% year-on-year to Rs 15.9 lakh crore. Domestic deposits grew 12.2% year-on-year to Rs 15.4 lakh crore, while global advances rose 9.9% to Rs 11.3 lakh crore. Global business grew 11.6% year-on-year to Rs 27.2 lakh crore.
Indian Bank: In the first quarter of financial year 2026, deposits rose 9.3% year-on-year to Rs 7.4 lakh crore. Gross advances were up 11.3% year-on-year to Rs 6 lakh crore. Total business grew 10.2% year-on-year to Rs 13.4 lakh crore.
Mahindra & Mahindra Finance: In the first quarter of financial year 2026, disbursements (excluding finance leases) are expected at Rs 12,800 crore. Assets under management grew 15% year-on-year to Rs 1.2 lakh crore. Collection efficiency is seen at 95%. Stage-3 assets estimated at 3.8–3.9%, Stage-2 at 5.8–5.9%. Liquidity remains strong at over Rs 9,600 crore.